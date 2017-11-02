Home of Dodgers' Puig burglarized during World Series

FILE - This Nov. 1, 2017 file photo shows Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig during the second inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles. During the game, which the Dodgers ultimately lost 5-1, burglars broke into Puig's home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Police report that officers answered a burglary alarm Wednesday evening and found a smashed window with several items taken. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo