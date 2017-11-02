Nation & World

Trump accuses Clinton, DNC of 'illegally' coordinating

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 9:11 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is alleging without evidence that Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee violated campaign finance and money laundering laws with the joint fundraising agreement they signed in 2015.

In a two-part tweet Thursday, Trump asks, "where is our Justice Department?"

Trump's accusation follows Politico's publication of an excerpt from former acting DNC Chair Donna Brazile's upcoming book. Brazile alleges she found "proof" that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Clinton's favor. Brazile writes that she believes no laws were violated.

The fundraising agreement, signed in August 2015 during the primary process, was unusual for an open seat. Months later, Clinton's chief challenger, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, signed his own agreement with the party.

"This is real collusion and dishonesty," Trump says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever
What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video