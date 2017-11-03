US citizen arrested in Zimbabwe, accused of insulting Mugabe

FILE -- In this Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, Zimbabwean President Robert Muagbe addresses mourners at the Heroes Acre in Harare. Lawyers and a U.S. Embassy official have said Friday Nov. 3, 2017, Zimbabwe police have arrested a United States citizen, named as Martha O'Donovan, for allegedly insulting President Robert Mugabe on Twitter. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo