China says insulting anthem now criminal, punishable by jail

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, visitors watch a man appearing on a screen as he experiences a national anthem flag raising ceremony at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in the capital city where the 19th Party Congress is held in Beijing. On Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, China's rubber-stamp legislature has made disrespecting the national anthem a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison. Andy Wong, File AP Photo