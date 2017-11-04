President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, right, wears a lei as they greets guests at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Trump begins a 5 country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippians.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, right, wears a lei as they greets guests at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Trump begins a 5 country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippians. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, right, wears a lei as they greets guests at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Trump begins a 5 country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippians. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: President makes stop at Trump hotel in Honolulu

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 1:23 PM

HONOLULU

The Latest on President Donald Trump's stop in Hawaii (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is getting set to fly from Hawaii to Japan and begin his Asia trip, but before departure, he's making a stop at a Trump property.

Trump's motorcade stopped at the Trump International Hotel Waikiki en route to the airport for his long flight.

The president stepped out of the armored limousine and into the lobby of the tower, which is a mix of hotel rooms and condo units.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump "wanted to say hello and thank you to the employees for all their hard work."

Trump didn't stay at the hotel during his one night in Hawaii.

___

8:20 p.m. Friday

President Donald Trump has paid a solemn visit to the memorial at Pearl Harbor.

Trump saluted after entering the USS Arizona memorial following a short boat ride with first lady Melania Trump.

They approached a wreath of white flowers and watched as two sailors placed it near a wall of names of the fallen.

Nearly 1,200 crew members died on the USS Arizona during the December 7, 1941 surprise attack by Japan that plunged the U.S. into World War II.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever
What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video