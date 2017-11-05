An aerial view shows a flooded George Town city in Penang, Malaysia, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. A northern Malaysian state has been paralyzed by a severe storm that led to two deaths and some 2,000 people evacuated in the worst flooding in years, officials say.
An aerial view shows a flooded George Town city in Penang, Malaysia, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. A northern Malaysian state has been paralyzed by a severe storm that led to two deaths and some 2,000 people evacuated in the worst flooding in years, officials say. AP Photo)

2 dead, 2,000 evacuated as storm strikes Malaysian state

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 1:58 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

A northern Malaysian state has been paralyzed by a severe storm that led to two deaths and some 2,000 people evacuated in the worst flooding in years.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng says Penang, a popular tourist destination and manufacturing hub, has been hit by torrential rains and strong winds since late Saturday. Floodwaters have risen to 12 feet (3.6 meters), submerging houses in parts of the island.

Army personnel have been deployed to help in the rescue operation.

Lim says there's no need to declare an emergency as the situation is under control.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are due to visit Penang on Tuesday.

