As crisis looms, Trump, Abe strengthen bond on the links

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his speech to the U.S. military personnel upon his arrival at the U.S. Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. President Trump arrived in Japan Sunday on a five-nation trip to Asia, his second extended foreign trip since taking office and his first to Asia. The trip will take him to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and Philippines for summits of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation

APEC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations