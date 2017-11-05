Nation & World

Man detained after opening fire in Norway; no injuries

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 5:25 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

A man with a firearm was detained Sunday after apparently opening fire in central Oslo, police said. No one has been injured.

Police said on Twitter that the man, in his 20s, was detained behind Oslo's downtown cathedral, adding they have no information that shots were fired at people. However, they were seeking witnesses.

Witnesses called police shortly after 9 a.m. (0800 GMT; 3 a.m. EDT) to alert them to a man walking around downtown Oslo with a weapon and firing with live ammunition. Norwegian media reported that police were deployed throughout the city.

The man apparently shot at buildings and the VG tabloid said at least one shop window had a bullet hole. Police tweeted they had found a shop front "with damage that may stem from shots."

The shooting happened around Stortorvet, a square adjacent to the Oslo Domkirke cathedral.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever
What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video