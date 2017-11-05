Police officers search a man during a protest in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Scores of people have been arrested in the center of Moscow while trying to gather for an unauthorized protest demonstration called for by an extreme nationalist group.
Police officers search a man during a protest in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Scores of people have been arrested in the center of Moscow while trying to gather for an unauthorized protest demonstration called for by an extreme nationalist group. Nikolay Koreshkov AP Photo
Nation & World

Hundreds of nationalist protesters arrested in Moscow

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 11:18 AM

MOSCOW

Hundreds of people were arrested in the center of Moscow while trying to gather Sunday for an unauthorized demonstration called by an extreme nationalist group.

The arrests at Manezh Square, adjacent to the Kremlin, came two days after Russia's domestic security agency said it had arrested some of the group's members. They are suspected of planning to firebomb administrative buildings.

The group, called Artpodgotovka, was declared an extremist group by a Russian court last week. Its exiled leader, Vyacheslav Maltsev, had called for protests to force President Vladimir Putin's resignation.

The OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests said 376 people were detained Sunday in Moscow and another 36 in three other cities. State news agency Tass cited police officials as saying 263 were detained.

