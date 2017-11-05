Nation & World

Israeli media: Netanyahu's lawyer questioned in sub probe

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 8:02 AM

JERUSALEM

Israeli police says it has detained two prominent lawyers for questioning over the country's purchase of German submarines.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld wouldn't identify them by name Sunday. But Israeli media reported one was David Shimron, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal attorney, who has long been linked to the affair. The other was said to be another Netanyahu confidante.

Netanyahu is not a suspect in the case, but the investigation has engulfed his associates. It relates to a possible conflict of interest involving a $2 billion purchase of German submarines. Shimron, who is also Netanyahu's cousin, represented the German firm involved and is suspected of trading his influence in return for a hefty cut of the deal.

A former Cabinet minister and top former security officials have also been questioned.

