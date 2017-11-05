Nation & World

Police: 19 dead animals found in home, boy's bedroom

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 11:04 AM

NEW BEDFORD, Mass.

A Massachusetts woman faces charges after police say they found 19 dead animals at her home.

New Bedford police say officers found dead lizards in cages in the bedroom of Amanda Vicente's 13-year-old son last week. Dead finches, cockatiels and hamsters were also found at the home.

Police say 17 living animals, including a bull mastiff, were at the residence. Many of the animals were "emaciated" and lacked food and water.

Police say the home was in "disarray," with piles of feces in the kitchen and piles of clothes, trash and empty cages in the dining room.

Vicente was arrested Thursday on child abuse and animal cruelty charges. She was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court Dec. 20. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever
What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video