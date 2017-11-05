Gunman opens fire in Texas church, killing multiple people

More Videos 2:44 Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade Pause 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 5:42 Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:02 Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Several dead in Texas Church shooting A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. KSAT

A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. KSAT