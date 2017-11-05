Fiji to highlight Pacific climate plight at German summit

In this Feb. 22, 2017 photo provided by the Fiji Government, Sailosi Ramatu looks over the sea at his old village Vunidogoloa in Fiji. Each time the ocean surged through their coastal Fijian village, residents would use rafts to move from house to house. They watched crops die as saltwater contaminated the soil. Finally, in 2014, the entire village of Vunidogoloa moved inland in what the government described as a pioneering relocation project driven by global warming. Fiji Government via AP Eroni Valili