This Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo released by the Thornton Police Department shows Scott Ostrem, suspected of fatally shooting several people inside a Thornton, Colo., Walmart Wednesday night. He was arrested 14 hours following a brief car chase that ended at a congested intersection, police said.
Nation & World

Colorado Walmart shooting suspect could face more charges

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 3:12 AM

DENVER

A 47-year-old Colorado man suspected of fatally shooting three people inside a suburban Denver Walmart is due to make a court appearance Monday.

Scott Ostrem is being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder, a charge that can lead to life without parole or a death sentence.

But he could face additional charges Monday when prosecutors are expected to file formal charges.

Ostrem is accused of walking into the Walmart in the north Denver suburb of Thornton and killing two men and a woman on Nov. 1. He was arrested the following day after a brief car chase.

Killed were 52-year-old Pamela Marques of Denver; 66-year-old Carlos Moreno of Thornton; and 26-year-old Victor Vasquez of Denver.

Authorities have declined to comment about a motive for the shooting.

