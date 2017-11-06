1.25 million face starvation in war-torn South Sudan

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017 file photo, Adel Bol, 20, cradles her 10-month-old daughter Akir Mayen at a food distribution site in Malualkuel, in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal region of South Sudan. In war-torn South Sudan 1.25 million people are facing starvation, double the number from the same time last year, according to a report by the United Nations and the government released Monday, Nov. 6th, 2017. AP Photo, File)