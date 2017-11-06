Spokesman of the Brussels Prosecutor's office Gilles Dejemeppe addresses the media in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Brussels prosecutors say that ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four ex-ministers have been taken into custody to start the process of their possible extradition to Spain.
Spokesman of the Brussels Prosecutor's office Gilles Dejemeppe addresses the media in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Brussels prosecutors say that ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four ex-ministers have been taken into custody to start the process of their possible extradition to Spain. Geert Vanden Wijngaert AP Photo
Nation & World

Ex Catalan leader lambasts Spain while fighting extradition

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 5:03 AM

MADRID

Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has criticized Spain in his first online comment after being released from custody in Belgium, where he's fighting extradition to Spain for allegedly plotting a rebellion in Catalonia.

Puigdemont posted Monday on his Twitter account: "Free and without bail." He says "our thoughts are with the comrades unjustly jailed by a state that strays far from democratic practices."

A Brussels judge released Puigdemont and four close separatist allies Sunday on condition they stay in Belgium and attend court sessions.

The five fled to Belgium after Spanish authorities sacked them on Oct. 28 for seeking secession for Catalonia. Nine other deposed Cabinet members in the same rebellion case were sent to jail in Madrid, eight of them without bail, while the judge's investigation continues.

Videos

More Videos

