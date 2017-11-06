CORRECTS TO JAPANESE ABDUCTED BY NORTH KOREA- President Donald Trump, center, speaks as Trump and first lady Melania Trump, right, meet with the families of Japanese abducted by North Korea at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is at center left while his wife Akie at far left. At center rear is Koichiro Iizuka, whose mother Yaeko Taguchi was abducted by North Korean agents in 1978.
CORRECTS TO JAPANESE ABDUCTED BY NORTH KOREA- President Donald Trump, center, speaks as Trump and first lady Melania Trump, right, meet with the families of Japanese abducted by North Korea at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is at center left while his wife Akie at far left. At center rear is Koichiro Iizuka, whose mother Yaeko Taguchi was abducted by North Korean agents in 1978. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
CORRECTS TO JAPANESE ABDUCTED BY NORTH KOREA- President Donald Trump, center, speaks as Trump and first lady Melania Trump, right, meet with the families of Japanese abducted by North Korea at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is at center left while his wife Akie at far left. At center rear is Koichiro Iizuka, whose mother Yaeko Taguchi was abducted by North Korean agents in 1978. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

Nation & World

Japan families of N. Korea abductees meet Trump, seek help

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 5:07 AM

TOKYO

Shigeo Iizuka, whose sister was abducted by North Korea and brought to that country 39 years ago, has thanked President Donald Trump for listening to him and other relatives of abductees, and expressed hope that the meeting would lead to a breakthrough on the issue.

Iizuka, who is 79, and relatives of seven other abductees met Monday with Trump and sought his help in bringing their loved ones home.

Iizuka's sister, Yaeko Taguchi, disappeared in 1978 at the age of 22, leaving behind two small children.

North Korea in 2002 acknowledged for the first time abducting 13 Japanese citizens, saying eight of them had died, without providing proof. The North allowed five others to visit Japan later that year and they stayed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever
What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video