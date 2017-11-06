10 Things to Know for Today

More Videos

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 2:44

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade

Pause
Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

'We're all friends' at the Fountain City Classic RV tailgate 1:36

"We're all friends" at the Fountain City Classic RV tailgate

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women' 2:24

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women'

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 5 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:51

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 5 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

  • Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

    Johnnie Langendorff ot Texas described how he helped chase down the suspect after the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 5, 2017. He says once Devin Kelley drove into a ditch he didn't put up a fight.

Johnnie Langendorff ot Texas described how he helped chase down the suspect after the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 5, 2017. He says once Devin Kelley drove into a ditch he didn't put up a fight. Meta Viers/McClatchy KSAT via AP
Johnnie Langendorff ot Texas described how he helped chase down the suspect after the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 5, 2017. He says once Devin Kelley drove into a ditch he didn't put up a fight. Meta Viers/McClatchy KSAT via AP

Nation & World

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 6:09 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'IT'S UNBELIEVABLE TO SEE CHILDREN, MEN AND WOMEN, LAYING THERE'

A gunman armed with an assault rifle opens fire inside a small church east of San Antonio, killing 26 people. Victims, many of whom were related, ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old.

2. WHO TEXAS GUNMAN WAS

Authorities have identified the First Baptist Church shooter as Devin Kelley, who was discharged from the Air Force for allegedly assaulting his spouse and child, an Air Force spokeswoman says.

3. TRUMP DENOUNCES NORTH KOREAN AGGRESSION

In Japan, the president refuses to rule out eventual military action and declares that the United States "will not stand" for Pyongyang menacing America or its Asian allies.

4. SAUDI-YEMEN CRISIS INTENSIFIES

The Saudi-led coalition announces the closure of all land, air and sea ports in the wake of a ballistic missile being fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels at an international airport near Riyadh which was intercepted.

5. BELLWETHER ELECTION KEY TO MIDTERM CONGRESSIONAL RACES

The fate of the closely watched Virginia governor's race will likely make a weighty statement about Democratic prospects in 2018 and beyond.

6. WHERE HOMELESSNESS IS SOARING

Tens of thousands are sleeping unsheltered in some of the nation's biggest and trendiest metropolises along America's West Coast, driven there by soaring housing and rental costs.

7. POLICE HONE TACTICS TO QUELL VIOLENCE AT HATE-FUELED RALLIES

From snipers to helicopters to drones, officers change tactics to prevent the kind of bloodshed that marred a white supremacists' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past summer.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

8. HOUSE GOP WEIGHS REPEAL OF HEALTH MANDATE IN TAX BILL

Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans are discussing scrapping "Obamacare's" requirement that people have insurance coverage or face a penalty.

9. 'PART OF THE SOLUTION'

Ben Affleck tells AP that the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.

10. RAIDERS WIN TO STAY IN PLAYOFF HUNT

Derek Carr throws for 300 yards and Marshawn Lynch runs for two touchdowns as Oakland beats Miami 27-24 to improve to 4-5.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 2:44

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade

Pause
Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

'We're all friends' at the Fountain City Classic RV tailgate 1:36

"We're all friends" at the Fountain City Classic RV tailgate

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women' 2:24

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women'

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 5 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:51

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 5 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

  • Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

View More Video