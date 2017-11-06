Nation & World

Liberia Supreme Court halts presidential runoff elections

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:04 AM

MONROVIA, Liberia

Liberia's Supreme Court has indefinitely halted the presidential election runoff until the National Elections Commission investigates allegations of irregularities and fraud in the first round.

Chief Justice Francis Saye Korkpor read the ruling Monday to a packed courtroom. He said the electoral body had been proceeding "wrongly and illegally" to conduct a runoff between ex-soccer star George Weah and Vice President Joseph Boakai while a complaint remained about the October poll. The two placed first and second in the October vote to replace Africa's first female president.

Elections slated for Nov. 7 will be postponed. The National Elections Commission lawyer Musa Dean told The Associated Press that the body will abide by the ruling.

The Liberty Party, whose candidate came in third place, filed the petition on Oct. 27.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever
What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video