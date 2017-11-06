Nation & World

Man accused chasing teens who were toilet-papering homes

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:12 AM

MANDEVILLE, La.

Authorities say a Louisiana homeowner who's accused of arming himself and chasing down high school students who were toilet-papering homes has been arrested.

Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker told news outlets that Craig Scott was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and obstruction of a roadway. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Authorities say Scott looked for the teenagers, who were rolling the homes of fellow students in the early morning hours of Oct. 27. When he found them, he's accused of blocking the street to prevent them from getting away and confronting them with a semi-automatic pistol.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation and additional charges could be brought against individuals responsible for toilet-papering the homes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever
What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video