Police: Florida mother killed girl, hid her body in dumpster

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 11:22 AM

MIAMI

A Florida woman whose 4-year-old daughter's body was found in a dumpster is charged with first-degree murder.

A Miami-Dade Police statement says a man throwing out garbage Sunday found the body of Tania Paige inside the trash bin at his apartment complex southwest of Miami.

The girl's mother, 31-year-old Tina Farrington, was held without bond Monday at the Miami-Dade County jail on a first-degree murder charge.

An arrest report says Farrington suffocated Tania with a pillow on Halloween after becoming angry with the girl.

Police said Farrington hid Tania's body in the trunk of her car until she noticed a foul odor.

Police say Farrington moved the child's body early Sunday to the dumpster in her apartment complex.

Jail records did not show whether Farrington had an attorney.

