Quotes from US President Donald Trump's Asian tour

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 9:30 AM

President Donald Trump is making his first trip to Asia as leader of the United States. His 12-day tour includes stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Here is some of what he has had to say:

Nov. 6:

"The era of strategic patience was over. Some people say my rhetoric is very strong but look what has happened with very weak rhetoric in the last 25 years."

Regarding North Korea, at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan.

Nov. 5:

"The relationship is really extraordinary. We like each other and our countries like each other. ... And I don't think we've ever been closer to Japan than we are right now."

Describing U.S.-Japan ties before a dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

