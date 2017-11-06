Nation & World

Russia eyes civil lawsuits to overturn doping bans

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 9:38 AM

MOSCOW

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko says the country could try to overturn doping bans against its athletes in civil courts.

The International Olympic Committee banned two Russian cross-country skiers last week, stripping a gold medal from one. Those were the first Olympic rulings based on allegations that Russia operated a doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Mutko says "we will support our athletes and if this continues, then we will turn to the civil judicial system."

Mutko, speaking in comments reported by Russian state news agency Tass, didn't specify where Russia planned to file lawsuits, nor which government bodies or sports federations could be the plaintiffs.

Russia has repeatedly denied it has ever provided any state support for doping.

