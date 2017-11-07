Nation & World

Sheriff: Deputy who fatally shot man acted in self-defense

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 6:47 AM

STUART, Fla.

A Florida sheriff says one of his deputies acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a man wielding a machete.

The shooting occurred Oct. 27 a short time after Martin County Deputy John Welliever told dispatchers he was going on foot patrol in a neighborhood. Within minutes, he reported shots had been fired.

A second deputy arrived at the scene as Welliever was giving CPR to 46-year-old Jerry Richardson. Richardson, who was black, was shot five times.

During a news conference on Monday, Sheriff William Snyder said the deputy has spoken to the state attorney's office about the shooting and remains on administrative leave. The case will be presented to a grand jury to determine whether Welliever will face criminal charges.

Welliever's race wasn't immediately available.

