FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie describes his views on confederate monuments in McLean, Va. Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are picking new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump. The two gubernatorial elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7, pit two mild-mannered Democrats against two Republicans who have kept the president at arm's length.
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie describes his views on confederate monuments in McLean, Va. Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are picking new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump. The two gubernatorial elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7, pit two mild-mannered Democrats against two Republicans who have kept the president at arm's length. The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File Bonnie Jo Mount
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie describes his views on confederate monuments in McLean, Va. Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are picking new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump. The two gubernatorial elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7, pit two mild-mannered Democrats against two Republicans who have kept the president at arm's length. The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File Bonnie Jo Mount

Nation & World

The Latest: Polls open for NJ, VA governor's races

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 6:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

The Latest on the races for governor in Virginia and New Jersey (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

Polls have opened in Virginia and New Jersey as voters choose new governors.

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam have been locked in a heated race in Virginia to succeed Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who cannot seek a second term. The contest is viewed by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump and a possible preview of the 2018 midterm elections.

Virginians will also cast votes for state attorney general and lieutenant governor.

New Jersey voters are choosing a replacement for Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who cannot seek a third term. Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) and Democratic former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy are the leading candidates.

In Virginia, all 100 state House seats are up for election and voters in New Jersey are choosing lawmakers for all of its legislative districts.

___

3 a.m.

Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are choosing new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.

Tuesday's elections pit two mild-mannered Democrats against two Republicans who have kept the president at arm's length while mimicking Trump's posture on certain social issues.

Swing-state Virginia is expected to be close, as most polls show Republican Ed Gillespie within striking distance of Democrat Ralph Northam. In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy holds a double-digit lead over Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

Current governors in both states, Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia and Republican Chris Christie in New Jersey, are term-limited.

The outcome of the contests could also shape how candidates campaign in next year's mid-term elections.

Polls open at 6 a.m. in both states.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

View More Video