UN reports sharp increase in attacks against worshippers

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, Afghan men cry near the grave of a victim who died during Friday night's suicide attack at the Shiite Imam Zaman mosque that was claimed by the Islamic State group, in Kabul, Afghanistan. In a report released Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said there has been sharp increase in attacks in Afghanistan targeting places of worship, religious leaders and worshippers, including attacks against Shiite Muslims. UNAMA has documented 51 incidents of such attacks since January 2016, resulting in 850 civilian casualties: 273 killed and 577 wounded. Rahmat Gul, File AP Photo