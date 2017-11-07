This undated photo released by the Lansing police Department shows Kahlil Jamal Withers-Fleming. Withers-Fleming faces charges including careless discharge of a weapon in a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, when a shot was fired inside a vehicle, which was parked in a lot at Pattengill Academy in Lansing, Mich.
This undated photo released by the Lansing police Department shows Kahlil Jamal Withers-Fleming. Withers-Fleming faces charges including careless discharge of a weapon in a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, when a shot was fired inside a vehicle, which was parked in a lot at Pattengill Academy in Lansing, Mich. Lansing Police Department via AP)
This undated photo released by the Lansing police Department shows Kahlil Jamal Withers-Fleming. Withers-Fleming faces charges including careless discharge of a weapon in a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, when a shot was fired inside a vehicle, which was parked in a lot at Pattengill Academy in Lansing, Mich. Lansing Police Department via AP)

Nation & World

Man charged after 15-year-old shot outside Michigan school

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 9:50 AM

LANSING, Mich.

A 21-year-man faces charges including careless discharge of a weapon in a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl outside a Michigan school.

Police say the girl was in a SUV with her parents and Kahlil Jamal Withers-Fleming about 4:30 p.m. Friday when a shot was fired inside the vehicle, which was parked in a lot at Pattengill Academy in Lansing.

Withers-Fleming was arraigned Monday on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor of careless discharge of a weapon causing injury. Court records don't list a lawyer for him.

Police haven't said how the shooting happened, but the charges suggest it was accidental.

The girl isn't a student at Pattengill, a school for fourth- through sixth-graders. Officials say 80 to 90 students were inside at the time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

View More Video