2 contractors dead after falling from helicopter in La.

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 8:19 PM

SULPHUR, La.

Two California contractors are dead after falling from a helicopter in southwest Louisiana.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's spokeswoman Kim Myers says it happened about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sulphur. Myers says both men were working on electrical lines from a helicopter when apparently their safety harness rubbed against the lines, causing it to snap and causing them to fall about 100 feet to the ground.

Both men were pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

Multiple media outlets report the men were both in their 20s. Their names and hometowns were being withheld until their families were notified.

Myers says the deaths appear to be accidental and foul play is not suspected.

