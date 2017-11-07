Trump and the DMZ: The surprise that wasn't to be

President Donald Trump sits in his presidential limo as Chief of Staff John Kelly, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, both at center, and other members of the administration try to wait out a bad weather call at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Marine One turned back because of a bad weather call just minutes away from visiting the Demilitarized Zone

DMZ), the tense military border between the two Koreas. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Also pictured is United States Forces Korea Commander Gen. Vincent Brooks, second from left.