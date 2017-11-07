Nation & World

Trump cast absentee ballot in New York, White House says

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 9:38 PM

WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday's municipal elections in his hometown of New York City.

Principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah confirms that Trump voted, but declines to say for whom he voted.

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, an outspoken Trump critic, cruised to re-election over a disorganized field that included Republican Nicole Malliotakis and independent Bo Dietl, a former New York Police Department detective and Fox News personality who has been a vocal supporter of the president.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who faced scrutiny over his decision not to bring fraud charges against members of Trump's family, was uncontested on the ballot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

View More Video