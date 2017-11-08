Coast Guard Academy honors grad for combat role in Vietnam

In this late-1960s photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Lt. j.g. Kent Williams stands aboard the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Point Ellis in the waters of Vietnam. On Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, the 74-year-old Williams is being inducted into the Hall of Heroes at the academy. He spent 32 years in the Coast Guard and retired as a vice admiral. U.S. Coast Guard via AP)