Mexican citizen executed in Texas for cousin's 1997 slaying

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Ruben Ramirez Cardenas. Mexican citizen Cardenas is set for execution in Texas Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, for the 1997 abduction-slaying of his 16-year-old cousin in the Texas Rio Grande Valley. Cardenas' lawyers have appealed to the courts, arguing evidence in his case should undergo new more sophisticated DNA testing because the tests of two decades ago that pointed him to the slaying may not be reliable. Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)