US lauds Saudi exposure of Iran's support for Yemen rebels

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017 file photo, People search under the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen is blaming a rebel missile launch on Iran and warning it could be "considered as an act of war." Early Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, the coalition also closed off the land, sea and air ports to the Arab world's poorest country over the missile launch targeting Riyadh. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo