FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017 file photo, People search under the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen is blaming a rebel missile launch on Iran and warning it could be "considered as an act of war." Early Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, the coalition also closed off the land, sea and air ports to the Arab world's poorest country over the missile launch targeting Riyadh. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo

Nation & World

US lauds Saudi exposure of Iran's support for Yemen rebels

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 4:24 AM

WASHINGTON

The United States says it welcomes Saudi Arabia's statement exposing Iranian support for Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Tuesday that a ballistic missile fired at the kingdom by Yemeni rebels was a "direct military aggression by the Iranian regime."

The White House's statement on Wednesday says the U.S. condemns the Iranian government's activities and stands with Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf partners against Iran's aggression and "blatant" violations of international law.

It says missile systems were not present in Yemen before the civil war there. It also urges the United Nations to review evidence that Iran is perpetuating the war in Yemen to further its regional ambitions.

A Saudi-led military coalition has been at war with Yemen's Houthi rebels for more than two years.

