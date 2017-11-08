Florida to execute man convicted of 2 decades-old murders

This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Patrick Hannon under arrest. Hannon, 53, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, for killing two people in 1991. Hannon is the third Florida inmate to be executed since August. The state resumed executions in August following changes made to its death penalty sentencing law, which now requires a unanimous jury vote for a death sentence. Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP)