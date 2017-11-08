Defense seeks to show political link in Kim Jong Nam killing

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, second left, is escorted by police as she arrives for court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. A police officer testified Monday at the trial of two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korea's leader that four suspects at large believed to have plotted with the women were North Koreans who fled Malaysia immediately after the assassination. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo