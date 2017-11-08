U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. President Trump delivered a sharp warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, telling him the weapons he's acquiring "are not making you safer. They are putting your regime in grave danger."
Nation & World

Quotes from US President Donald Trump's Asian tour

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 6:45 AM

President Donald Trump is making his first trip to Asia as leader of the United States. His 12-day tour includes stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Here is some of what he has had to say:

Nov. 8:

"Do not underestimate us. And do not try us. ... The weapons you're acquiring are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger. Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face."

Addressing North Korea in a speech in Seoul to South Korea's National Assembly.

Nov. 7:

"It makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal that is good for the people of North Korea and for the world."

At a joint news conference in Seoul with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Nov. 6:

"The era of strategic patience was over. Some people say my rhetoric is very strong but look what has happened with very weak rhetoric in the last 25 years."

Regarding North Korea, at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan.

Nov. 5:

"The relationship is really extraordinary. We like each other and our countries like each other. ... And I don't think we've ever been closer to Japan than we are right now."

Describing U.S.-Japan ties before a dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

