This commercial for a 1996 Honda Accord may be the best used-car ad ever

By Joshua Tehee

November 08, 2017 1:34 PM

Max Lanman wanted to make a luxury car commercial for a crappy car.

He thought it would be funny.

“I was driving to Big Sur with my (then) girlfriend Carrie to go camping on Highway 1,” Lanman told NBC news, after the video he created and posted to Reddit went viral last week.

“While we were traversing gorgeous switchbacks, it felt like (we) were driving in a car commercial and that's when it hit me,” he told NBC.

The crappy car in question was a 1996 Honda Accord with 141,000 miles that belonged to his girlfriend.

The video was a spoof on those scenic high-end car commercials and also an actual advertisement that caused a bidding war when the car was listed on eBay, according to NBC. The bidding reached $150,000 before eBay canceled the original auction, “in error,” according to NBC. It has since been re-listed and as of Wednesday afternoon was at $4,300.

According to the listing “ ‘Greenie’ is a treasure. The original paint is in fantastic shape save for a few cosmetic dings (see photos). Drives like a dream. Leather seats are in great condition.”

It has a brand new battery and the rubber duckies and tape converter (seen in the video) are included. The bidding ends Thursday.

Lanman runs a creative agency and had connections with actors and filmmakers who helped on the project, according to Autoblog. That includes actress Anne Marie Avey (who’s driving the car in the video) and her Internet famous cat Papa Puff Pants. The video was done without a budget or proper equipment, according to Autoblog. The crew rigged a tripod to the passenger seat and out the window to get the shots they needed.

The video gets laughs playing on the utter practicality of this kind of car.

“Introducing a used 1996 Honda Accord, a car for people who have life figured out and just need a way to get somewhere,” the voiceover says, before ending with the kicker, “Luxury is a state of mind.”

For some contrast, here’s an actual commercial for the 1996 Honda Accord, from 1996.

