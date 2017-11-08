Carnage at small-town Texas church claimed 8 children

This undated student ID photo released by the Seguin Independent School District shows Annabelle Pomeroy. The 14-year-old's parents, pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and Sherri Pomeroy, were out of town when a man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, killing more than two dozens, including Annabelle. Seguin Independent School District via AP)