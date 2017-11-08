Nation & World

Man on trans-Pacific voyage in ocean rowboat rescued

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 10:06 PM

HONOLULU

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Chinese man off Hawaii who was voyaging from California to Asia in an ocean rowboat.

The Coast Guard identified him as Ruihn Yu, a Chinese national who was rescued Tuesday about 35 miles northeast of the island of Maui.

Yu, 32, left California on June 9 and was headed for China and Taiwan when his 18-foot vessel developed communication failures and a damaged rudder, according to a Coast Guard news release.

Yu's friend notified the Coast Guard that Yu was in possible distress after receiving a text message from Yu on a two-way satellite communication device, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Tara Molle said Yu planned to stay on Maui while a friend sends him parts for repairs. He plans to continue to his final destination of Australia, the Coast Guard said.

Last month, two Hawaii women who said they were lost at sea for months were rescued. Inconsistencies cast doubt on their harrowing tale.

