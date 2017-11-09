John Glenn's Ohio birthplace to get historic marker

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, former astronaut and Sen. John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio birthplace of the late astronaut is celebrating its place in history with a historic marker commemorating the astronaut and U.S. senator who died last year. Officials in Cambridge will hold a ceremony Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, to unveil the marker. Glenn was born there on July 18, 1921. The commemoration was spearheaded by the local convention and visitors’ bureau. It’s part of increased efforts to honor Glenn’s legacy since his death on Dec. 8, 2016. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo