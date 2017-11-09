A guide to the 2017-18 college hoops season

FILE - In this April 3, 2017, file photo, North Carolina guard Joel Berry II celebrates with fans after the championship game against Gonzaga at the Final Four NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Berry was named the most outstanding player of the Final Four after scoring 22 points and dishing out six assists with only one turnover in the Tar Heels’ NCAA championship game victory over Gonzaga. He did all that despite playing the NCAA Tournament with a pair of sprained ankles. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo