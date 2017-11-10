Nation & World

Turkish police detain nearly 100 Islamic State suspects

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 3:18 AM

ISTANBUL

Turkey's official news agency says police have detained nearly 100 people suspected of links to the Islamic State group.

Anadolu Agency reported Friday that Istanbul police conducted simultaneous operations in multiple districts to detain 82 foreigners. The suspects had allegedly been active in conflict zones with IS and planned on going to Syria.

Separately, Anadolu said 11 Syrian nationals were detained in the southern province of Adana for alleged links to IS.

The operations are part of Turkey's ramped up effort to clamp down on IS. Police detained more than 170 IS suspects in a sweep in the capital, Ankara, on Thursday.

Turkey has suffered a series of attacks blamed on IS militants, including a New Year's attack at an Istanbul nightclub by a gunman that killed 39 people.

