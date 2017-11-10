FILE - In this photo taken on June 6 2017, hooded police officers sit in a police car after a man attacked police officers patrolling in front of Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris. Ten people suspected of using encrypted social networks to prepare a possible attack were arrested Tuesday in counterterrorism operations in France and Switzerland, according to French officials.
Nation & World

France still hunting for suspects in 2015 Paris attacks

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 4:28 AM

PARIS

France is still hunting for suspects in the 2015 attacks that killed 130 people around Paris and that "zones of mystery" remain about the Islamic State group cell that carried them out, France's top counterterrorism prosecutor said Friday.

Francois Molins told broadcaster Francetvinfo that in addition to the 13 dead attackers, 13 suspects have been identified in France, Belgium and Turkey.

Molins also warned of a surge in isolated attacks and said authorities were continuing to thwart attempted violence, including in an operation this week that led to 10 arrests in France and Switzerland.

With IS extremists on the retreat in Syria and Iraq, Molins warned against "naivete" toward French fighters and their families hoping to return. He estimated 690 fighters remained abroad.

Most of those trying to return are the wives or widows of fighters plus their children, but Molins was skeptical of their motives.

"We are facing people who are more disappointed than repentant," he said.

