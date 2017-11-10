French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Frank-Walter Steinmeier is in Paris for an official visit.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Frank-Walter Steinmeier is in Paris for an official visit. Michel Euler AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Frank-Walter Steinmeier is in Paris for an official visit. Michel Euler AP Photo

Nation & World

French, German leaders want joint future 100 years after WWI

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 4:59 AM

PARIS

The presidents of France and Germany say Europeans must stand up to nationalism and build a "common future," as they mark 99 years since the armistice ending World War I.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday it's "necessary and urgent" to reinforce the European Union over the coming year to stop "skepticism and rejection" from spreading.

At his side in Paris, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier acknowledged fears of Europeans "who don't feel protected from the consequences of globalization." But he too insisted that Europe must move forward "so that events like those we knew over the past century ... don't repeat themselves."

Both leaders will inaugurate a museum Friday on a rocky peak overlooking the Rhine Valley where about 25,000 French and German soldiers were killed during World War I.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video