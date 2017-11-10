Nation & World

Homeless man credited for finding, returning $10,000 check

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 6:46 AM

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

A homeless man in Connecticut says he wanted to "do the right thing" when he found and returned a $10,000 check.

The New Haven Register reports real estate agent Roberta Hoskie lost the check Wednesday morning in New Haven. She says she got a call that Elmer Alvarez found the check before she realized it was lost.

Hoskie went to meet Alvarez, and she found out during the meeting that he was homeless. She understood the situation well, as she had once been homeless herself.

Hoskie gave Alvarez another check for an undisclosed amount.

Alvarez says he's working on getting a job and putting his life back together. Hoskie says she plans to help the man by giving him free classes at her real estate school.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video