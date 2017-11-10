Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe, center, walks with Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at a ceremony to rename Harare International airport to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. The Zimbabwean President officiated at the ceremony which saw the country's International airport named after him.
4 arrested in Zimbabwe, accused of booing Mugabe's wife

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 8:22 AM

HARARE, Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwe state-run newspaper says four people have been arrested and accused of booing the first lady, who this week moved closer to succeeding her husband as president.

The Zimbabwe Herald reports that three men and a woman from Bulawayo are accused of booing Grace Mugabe at a ruling party rally over the weekend attended by President Robert Mugabe.

The report says they face charges of undermining the authority of the president.

State prosecutor Jerry Mutsindikwa says the four allegedly sang "We hate what you're doing" as the first lady spoke.

The 93-year-old president this week fired his deputy and longtime ally Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of plotting to take power via witchcraft. Grace Mugabe is expected to replace Mnangagwa as one of Zimbabwe's two vice presidents next month.

