Daughter says she was abused by polygamous sect leader

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2010 file pool photo, Warren Jeffs sits in the Third District Court in Salt Lake City. A daughter of polygamous sect leader Jeffs said he sexually abused her for years when she was a child growing up in the secretive group, according to an interview aired Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, on "Megyn Kelly Today." Rachel Jeffs, now 33, said the abuse began when she was 8 and happened countless times, despite her mother's attempt to intervene, before she confronted him about it in a letter at age 16. Trent Nelson, Pool, File AP Photo