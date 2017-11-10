The Laguna Beach Police Department uses its Facebook page to share crime reports and information – in a literary way.
This police department’s Facebook offers its crime reports with a literary twist

By Joshua Tehee

Jtehee@fresnobee.com

November 10, 2017 7:36 PM

The Laguna Beach Police department needs a book deal, like, now.

It could just aggregate posts from the department-run Facebook page. Turning social-media into a book worked for these two. So says Buzzfeed.

In several posts, going back to September, the department turned crime reports (which can be kinda boring actually) into narrative short stories. They include the pertinent information for sure. There is the suspect names and facts about the alleged crimes. They are mugshots where applicable. But there’s also plenty of pop-culture references (one post mentions the film “Point Break” and the street artist Bansky) and snippets from the author’s personal life.

In one post, the writer segues an afternoon laying tile their bathroom, to a couple who allegedly destroyed a hotel room. Both stories involved a towel bar. In another, the author’s love of the TV series “CHiP’s,” is the set up for information on a $1.5 million embezzlement case.

Many police departments use sites like Facebook and Twitter to post crime reports and share and request information from the community.

Few are as funny and fun-to-read as the Laguna Beach PD.

