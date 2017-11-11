Nation & World

Convicted terrorist back in Greek prison after furlough

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 6:15 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Dimitris Koufodinas, a convicted gunman for an extreme left-wing group who once was Greece's most-wanted terrorist, has returned to prison following a 48-hour-furlough.

Koufodinas arrived at Korydallos prison an hour and a half ahead of the noon deadline, accompanied by his wife and son, looking relaxed and waving to the press.

Koufodinas, 59, is serving 11 life sentences plus 25 years for participating in 11 of the 23 assassinations perpetrated by the now-defunct armed group November 17.

The group, which first appeared when its members assassinated the CIA station chief in Athens, Richard Welch, in December 1975, remained elusive until 2002, until one of its members was arrested after a botched bomb attack that year.

The United States, Britain and Turkey have all criticized Greece for giving Koufodinas a two-day leave.

