Children ride swings in a playground surrounded by smog in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Smog has enveloped much of Pakistan, causing highway accidents and respiratory problems, and forcing many residents to stay home, officials said.
Children ride swings in a playground surrounded by smog in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Smog has enveloped much of Pakistan, causing highway accidents and respiratory problems, and forcing many residents to stay home, officials said. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo
Children ride swings in a playground surrounded by smog in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Smog has enveloped much of Pakistan, causing highway accidents and respiratory problems, and forcing many residents to stay home, officials said. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo

Nation & World

Winter rains likely to cut smog in Pakistan

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 6:19 AM

LAHORE, Pakistan

A Pakistani meteorologist says winter rains starting next week are expected to bring relief from weeks-long smog persisting in much of the country and neighboring India.

The pollution has caused highway accidents, respiratory problems and irritated eyes.

Mohammad Ajmal Shad, a top government meteorologist in Lahore, said Saturday that a three-day spell of rain will likely start Monday and break the smog that has been caused by dust, the burning of crops and industrial and brick kilns.

Smog has caused poor visibility, leading to highway accidents. Police spokesman Mohammad Imran said movement on the motorways remains suspended in the morning due to 'zero' visibility. He said to avoid accidents traffic moves in escorted convoys during the day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video